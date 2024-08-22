Comedy legend Dawn French is back, and this time she’s stirring up some family drama in a brand-new BBC sitcom, Can You Keep a Secret?

In her latest role, Dawn plays Debbie Fenton, a widower with a twist. She’s a granny, a lawn bowler, and a bit of a tinpot dictator, determined to protect her family at all costs.

But there’s one tiny problem – Debbie’s husband, William, played by Mark Heap, isn’t actually dead.

Debbie and William find themselves in an absurd situation after William is mistakenly declared dead. Instead of correcting the error, they see it as an opportunity to solve their financial woes.

Their plan is to hide William in the loft until the life insurance pays out, then live out their golden years in peace.

It all sounds simple enough, but things get complicated when their son, Harry, who has already mourned his father, realises that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde. Suddenly, Harry has a lot more on his plate than he bargained for.

Set in the West Country, Can You Keep a Secret? promises to be a hilarious take on family life, with Dawn French leading the charge in a story full of mischief and mayhem.

Speaking about the show, Dawn French quipped, “At last…a sitcom where I can keep my top on…mostly.”

The six-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with more details to be announced soon.

The series, written and created by Simon Mayhew-Archer, is directed by Simon Hynd and co-produced by Big Talk Studios, Mayhay Studios, and CBS Studios.