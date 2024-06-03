Channel 4 has announced the closure of five of its channels as the broadcaster continues to grapple with cost-saving measures.

The broadcaster has already axed a series of shows this year and revealed plans in January to make hundreds of staff redundant.

The five channels set to close at the end of June are the Box music channels: 4Music, The Box, Kiss, Magic, and Kerrang!

These channels will disappear from all available platforms, including Sky and Virgin Media.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told The Sun: “As we announced earlier this year as part of Channel 4’s digital-first Fast Forward strategy, we will be closing our Box network of channels from 1 July across all platforms as they are no longer of sufficient scale to deliver meaningful return on investment.”

They continued: “Our strategy reflects the generational shift in TV viewing and involves reducing costs – particularly in linear activities – to allow us to invest in digital priorities and stay competitive in a world of global entertainment conglomerates and social media giants.”

The broadcaster has also been forced to cancel several programmes recently, including SAS: Who Dares Wins and Steph’s Packed Lunch as part of their efforts to reduce costs.

Danny Dyer’s show Scared of the Dark has also been axed after just one series.