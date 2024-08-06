Channel 4 announces new drama Trespasses

Advertisements

Channel 4 has announced major new four-part drama series Trespasses.

Adapted by Ailbhe Keogan from Louise Kennedy’s award-winning novel, Trespasses is a forbidden love story set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Directed by the talented Dawn Shadforth, the series stars Lola Petticrew as Cushla, a spirited young woman, and Tom Cullen as Michael, a Protestant barrister.

Gillian Anderson joins the cast as Gina, Cushla’s complex mother.

Set in 1975, outside Belfast, the story unfolds in a family pub where Cushla meets Michael, an older married man.

Michael, who often defends IRA suspects, intrigues Cushla, leading to an illicit and dangerous affair.

Ailbhe Keogan expresses her excitement for bringing these characters to life, praising the team’s dedication to Louise’s novel.

Gillian Anderson, also an executive producer, fell in love with the book and couldn’t resist playing Gina.

She said: “I was immediately drawn to the tragi-comic creation that is Gina and couldn’t resist when Louise asked me to play her.

“Reading Ailbhe’s brilliant scripts confirmed how vividly this story could translate to screen and with Dawn at the helm and Lola and Tom alongside, I’m delighted to be part of the Trespasses family.”

Filming will start this Autumn in Belfast, with more casting and transmission details to be announced soon.

We can’t wait to see this gripping and sensual drama come to life on screen.