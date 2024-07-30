Bridge of Lies renewed for new series and celebrity specials

Ross Kemp is set to return to our screens as the host of the popular quiz show Bridge of Lies on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show, which has been a hit since its launch in 2022, has been recommissioned for a fourth series, and the celebrity version will be back for a third series.

Ross will guide teams of contestants from across the UK as they attempt to navigate the bridge by stepping on truths and avoiding lies.

Contestants who step on a lie risk falling off the bridge and leaving the game empty-handed. You can apply to take part here.

Ross Kemp said he’s thrilled about the new series: “They’ve made versions in America and Spain recently, but Bridge of Lies is coming home in 2025 – and I’m nearly as excited as I was when England made it to the Euros final!

“I’ve had a lot of fun hosting this show for the past three years, and I’m really grateful we’ve been asked to make more episodes than ever before with the new commissions. If you fancy taking on the bridge, please get in touch with us and I could be seeing you in the studio very soon.”

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, added: “Series four! We’re so happy audiences love Bridge of Lies as much as we do. It was such an easy decision to bring it back for more.

“Ross does a brilliant job making contestants feel at ease when they’re under pressure, and there’s still time to apply to be in this series so if you think you can beat the bridge get your applications ready.”