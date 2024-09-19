Black Mirror is officially coming back for a seventh season, and Netflix has just revealed the star-studded cast lineup.

The announcement was made in a cryptic ‘data drop’ by Netflix, leaving fans to speculate about the new season’s episodes and twists.

What we do know, though, is that season 7 will feature an impressive list of actors, all set to bring Charlie Brooker’s signature dark satire to life.

Here are the leading names confirmed so far (in alphabetical order):

Awkwafina (Jackpot)

Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don’t Talk Anymore)

Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record)

Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine)

Patsy Ferran (Firebrand)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099)

Osy Ikhile (Citadel)

Rashida Jones (Sunny)

Siena Kelly (Domino Day)

Billy Magnussen (Road House)

Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

One exciting tidbit that has been confirmed is that season 7 will feature a sequel to USS Callister, the wildly popular sci-fi episode from season 4.

Beyond that, the remaining six episodes are sure to follow the typical Black Mirror formula: mind-bending, dystopian stories about the dark side of technology and society.

Black Mirror season 7 is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2025. With filming already underway, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their next dose of unsettling, futuristic tales.

Black Mirror has built a dedicated following since it first aired in 2011. Creator Charlie Brooker’s unique blend of biting satire, dark humour, and deep reflection on modern technology has made the show one of Netflix’s most talked-about series.

Brooker’s talent for turning our worst digital nightmares into compelling TV is unmatched, and season 7 will undoubtedly continue that tradition.