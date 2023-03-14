Interior Design Masters applications: How to apply to be on the BBC One series

Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on BBC One’s Interior Design Masters

Hosted by Alan Carr, Interior Design Masters sees a line up of up-and-coming interior designers taking part in the biggest design challenge of their lives.

While series four airs on TV, applications are already open for series five which is expected to come to BBC One in 2024.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr: Michelle Ogundehin, Alan Carr. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Clive Sherlock

Interior Design Masters applications

Applications to be a contestant on Interior Design Masters for its fifth series are open now.

BBC say: “This eight-part series, sees ten talented designers all looking for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design, with the prize of a career-defining contract for the taking.

“If you are ready to showcase your talent for interior design, we want to hear from you!”

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 30 April 2023.

How does Interior Design Masters work?

Across eight weeks, contestants will compete in a series of challenges.

Each episode will see series judge Michelle Ogundehin – design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration – setting a different commercial design challenge before judging their designs together with a weekly guest judge.

They’ll decide which one designer is eliminated and who continues in the competition.

Ultimately, one designer will be crowned the latest Interior Design Master.

Alan Carr hosts the show, which moved from BBC Two to BBC One from its third series.

For now, you can watch the current series of Interior Design Masters on Tuesdays at 8PM on BBC One.

Past series are available to watch online on catch up via BBC iPlayer here.