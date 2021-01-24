Michael McIntyre's The Wheel applications: How to apply for series 2

Michael McIntyre will return for series 2 of The Wheel - here's how to apply.

After its first outing, a brand new series of The Wheel is to set begin on TV later this year (2021) with applications to take part now open.

On The Wheel, celebrity guests attempt to help members of the public win big cash prizes.

In each episode three contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts. Can the famous faces help them to win life-changing cash? That all depends on the spin of The Wheel.

How to apply for The Wheel

You can apply for series 2 of The Wheel online here.

You must be at least 18 years old. The closing date for applications is 24 May 2021.

Michael McIntyre said: “I am thrilled by the success of The Wheel. The series was so much fun to host and I love how the gameplay in every show was so different but always entertaining and suspenseful.

"And having socially distanced strangers sing 'The Wheel' to me on my daily walk has been the unexpected pleasure of lockdown!”

Celebs featured on the first series included featured Alexander Armstrong, Christopher Biggins, Gemma Collins, Chris Kamara, Omid Djalili, Maura Higgins, Katherine Ryan and Mel B.

The Wheel will be back on BBC One later this year.

The first series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now here.

Picture: BBC