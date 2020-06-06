Couples Come Dine With Me is back and applications for the next series are now open.

Now in its fifteenth year, Come Dine With Me sees five amateur chefs each hosting a dinner party rated by the other contestants. At the end of the week the top rated dinner host will win a £1,000 cash prize.

Spin-off Couples Come Dine With Me features competing partners in every episode - and applications are now open to take part.

Apply for Couples Come Dine With Me

You can apply for Couples Come Dine With Me online by clicking here, where you'll be asked to fill out a form about you and your partner.

You can also find out information on applying for the singles version of Come Dine With Me on the Channel 4 website here.

New episodes of Come Dine With Me will start on Channel 4 on Monday, June 15 at 5:30PM.

Watch Come Dine With Me online

Episodes of Come Dine With Me both past and present are available to watch online via the All 4 Player here.

At the time of writing there are almost 1,500 episodes to catch up on!

You can also catch up with past series of Couples Come Dine With Me online here.

And earlier this year saw a special Celebrity Come Dine With Me series featuring famous faces including Love Islander Jack Fincham, former boy band legend Abz Love, Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer, Mark Francis from Made in Chelsea and Coronation Street legend Steven Arnold.