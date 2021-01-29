Junior Bake Off applications: How to apply for next series

Junior Bake Off 2021 applications are now open - here's how to apply for Junior Bake Off series 7.

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off is fronted by Harry Hill with judges Ravneet Gill and Liam Charles.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

Apply for Junior Bake Off

You can now apply for Junior Bake Off's next series set for 2021.

All applicants must be aged 9 years (or over) on 1st June 2021, but less than 16 years on 30th September 2021.

> Apply online HERE.

The closing date/deadline for applications is currently scheduled for Sunday, 28 March 2021.

Junior Bake Off typically sees 20 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats. Across five episodes, each heat will feature 10 bakers who will face Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

The latest series saw new judge Ravneet Gill join the show, taking over from Prue who could not take part due to schedule clashes. It's not yet clear if Ravneet will return for the next series or if Prue will be back instead.

You can watch the series online via All4.