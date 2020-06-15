The Circle: Apply now for series 3 of the Channel 4 show

Here's how to apply to be on series 3 of TV show The Circle.

The factual entertainment series involves a number of contestants living together - but never actually meeting in person.

Instead, they interact solely via a social media platform called The Circle, competing for a prize given to the most popular contestant.

The contest sees the contestants rate one another and the least liked faces being 'blocked' and removed from The Circle.

In the live final of 2018's first series, catfishing Alex Hobern, who took on the persona of Kate throughout the run, won a total prize of £75,000.

In the second series an even bigger prize of up to £100,000 was won, split between Paddy Smyth and Tim Wilson.

You can put yourself forward for the third series which will air in 2021.

To apply for future series of The Circle UK, you must be aged 18 or over by July 1, 2020 and be resident or have the right to reside in the UK.

You can find the application online now at https://www.thecirclecasting.com/.

Series 3 of The Circle will be pre-recorded later this year to air in 2021.

The second series saw The Circle become more mischievous increasing the gameplay, drama and jeopardy.

Viewers were also be given greater control and increased interactivity with the game. They were able to influence how the contestants play – leading to unexpected and surprising consequences…

The Circle airs in the UK on Channel 4.

You can watch past episodes, including the first full series, online via the All4 Player.