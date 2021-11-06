Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for the next series of E4 reality show

E4's Married At First Sight is looking for people to take part in a new series.

Here's how to apply for the show, which sees sets of strangers marry one another before being followed around for their first six weeks together.

At the end of the 'experiment', they'll have the choice of whether to stay together or get divorced.

Chosen from an initial pool of thousands of applicants, individuals each seeking long-term love are invited to be assessed by a panel of experts in the fields of psychology, social & evolutionary anthropology and theology.

Recently moving from Channel 4, E4 say of Married At First Sight UK: "After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

"All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways."

You can now apply for the next series online by heading to channel4.com/takepart here.

To apply, you must be over 18.

For now, you can catch up with Married At First Sight UK's most recent series online via All 4 here.