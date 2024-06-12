Advertisements

Casualty, the world’s longest-running primetime medical drama, has just dropped its summer trailer, promising viewers an exciting few months ahead for the beloved BBC series.

In the latest run of episodes, titled ‘Storm Damage’, secrets and truths come to light. Cam (Barney Walsh) and Siobhan (Melanie Hill) find themselves in the midst of a city-wide flash flood, facing their most traumatic shift yet. Haunted by the aftermath, Cam begins to question if the chaos of the emergency department is really for him. To move forward, Cam must confront a past that has suddenly resurfaced in Holby.

Meanwhile, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) catches the eye of firefighter Rich (Michael Keogh), and sparks fly. But will a shocking connection end up burning them both? Iain (Michael Stevenson) is growing into his role as a father figure, getting closer to Luka (Tom Mulheron). But when they and Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) come under threat, how far will Iain go to protect his new family?

Dylan (Will Beck) is thriving on the shop floor in Patrick’s absence. However, when he clashes with new Psych Liaison Nurse Sophia (Kellie Shirley), will he find a friend instead of another foe? Jacob (Charles Venn) and Jan (Di Botcher) are juggling 999 calls and nursery drop-offs while caring for Jacob’s grandson, Carter. But as the search for Carter’s father heats up, will they be able to balance their personal and professional lives?

Rash (Neet Mohan) is getting back into the swing of things in the ED with Tariq (Manpreet Bachu) by his side. But as Tariq steps up to support Rash, who will be there for Tariq when he needs it?