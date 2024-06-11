BBC acquires thrilling new Australian mystery series High Country

The BBC has secured the exciting new Australian mystery series High Country for BBC iPlayer and its TV channels.

This eight-part thriller, produced by Curio Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, is a fictional story inspired by true events. The show follows detective Andrea (Andie) Whitford as she is transferred to the Victorian High Country, where she faces the perplexing case of five people who have vanished into the wilderness.

As Andie dives deeper into this high-stakes investigation, she uncovers a tangled web of murder, deceit, and revenge.

High Country boasts a stellar cast including Leah Purcell (Wentworth, Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls), Sara Wiseman (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, A Place to Call Home), and Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, Jack Irish).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “With its eerie setting and tense atmosphere, High Country is a gripping new take on Australian rural noir.”