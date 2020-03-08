Eurovision bosses 'in crisis talks' as coronavirus outbreak threatens contest

Eurovision bosses are reportedly making back up plans in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Rotterdam throughout the second week of May this Spring. The event will be hosted at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

However the ongoing threat of coronavirus could see a very different contest in 2020.

With potential bans on international travel and large public gatherings such as concerts, it's claimed that a number of potential alternative arrangements are being looked at.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, these could include having acts perform via video link in their home countries.

In a statement, the European Broadcasting Union said: "The EBU is, of course, closely monitoring the situation concerning the spread of coronavirus and taking all necessary health and safety precautions in line with WHO and national authority guidelines.

"We will continue to follow developments across Europe; and are looking at various possible scenarios together with the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS."

They added: "However, it is currently too early to comment on these scenarios as they depend on developments in the coming months.

"For now, we are proceeding with our planning for the event in Rotterdam and liaising with the relevant authorities."

The Eurovision Song Contest is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday 16 May in Rotterdam.

As always, here in the UK it will broadcast live on BBC One, with commentary by Graham Norton; and live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 12 & Thursday 14 May, broadcast on BBC Four and hosted by Scott Mills and Rylan Clark-Neal.

The UK Eurovision entry for 2020 has been confirmed as James Newman with his new song My Last Breath, co-written with James with Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle.

At the time of writing, Iceland are the current favourites to win the competition with the United Kingdom given a 50/1 shot.