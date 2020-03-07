The UK's 2020 Eurovision entry James Newman has given a live performance of his song My Last Breath.

The BBC previously confirmed James Newman as the Eurovision 2020 entry with the song co-written by James with Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle.

Following the announcement, the BBC have now unveiled a live performance video featuring James which you can watch below...

James will represent the UK at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in May 2020.

James Newman is a hugely successful Brit Award-winning and Grammy-nominated songwriter who previously won a Brit for British Single of the Year for Waiting All Night, performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre.

He has also written hit singles Lay It All On Me performed by Rudimental ft Ed Sheeran, Blame performed by Calvin Harris ft. John Newman, and Therapy, performed by Armin Van Buuren and James Newman.

James Newman said: "It’s such an honour to be representing the United Kingdom this year at Eurovision - I still can’t quite believe it! I’m also so proud to be taking My Last Breath as the song. I wrote it with some of my best friends, who are also amazingly talented songwriters in their own right.

"I knew it was ‘the one’ after first recording it, I just loved the simplicity and universal message of the song."

Alongside the live video, the BBC has posted a special programme with James and UK Eurovision host Graham Norton which you can watch online with the BBC iPlayer here.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday 16 May in Rotterdam broadcast live on BBC One, with commentary by Graham Norton; and live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.

The semi-finals will be held on Tuesday 12 & Thursday 14 May, broadcast on BBC Four and hosted by Scott Mills and Rylan Clark-Neal.