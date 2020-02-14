Eurovision 2020 date, location, tickets and UK entry details

When is Eurovision 2020? From the final dates and location to tickets and current details on UK entry, here's all we know so far.

Eurovision is on its way for 2020, here are all the important details for the UK...

Eurovision 2020 date

The dates of the Eurovision Song Contest have been confirmed for the Netherlands later this year.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam throughout the second week of May this Spring. The event will be hosted at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Semi Finals will take place on Tuesday, 12 and Thursday, 14 May with UK broadcast information to be confirmed.

The Eurovision 2020 Final date is 16 May, airing live on BBC One.

Eurovision 2020 tickets

Tickets to be in the audience in Netherlands are being released in waves.

The latest wave of ticket sales - the third - will take place at the end of March with the exact date to be confirmed.

You purchase and stay up to date on the release of Eurovision 2020 tickets via the Official Eurovision.tv website here.

There are a total of nine shows you can purchase tickets for, including the live final itself. You can purchase a maximum of four tickets.

UK Eurovision entry 2020

For 2020 the UK Eurovision entry will not be selected by the public as in recent years.

Instead, the BBC will team up with music company BMG in order to find a song and artist(s) to represent the United Kingdom in this year’s contest.

Following a process in which BBC Studios approached a number of record labels to pitch ideas for 2020, it was clear that BMG shared the BBC and BBC Studios’ vision of selecting a song with broad international appeal and securing an artist who embodies the spirit and values of the Eurovision Song Contest.

No strangers to Eurovision, BMG published the 2015 winning entry for Sweden, ‘Heroes’ performed by Måns Zelmerlöw and signed Eurovision winner Netta following her win in 2018.

As of writing the UK Eurovision entry has yet to be announced.