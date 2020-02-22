UK Eurovision 2020 entry to be revealed Thursday, February 27

The UK Eurovision 2020 entry will be unveiled on Thursday, February 27, it's been revealed.

Eurovision legend Graham Norton made the announcement tonight (February 22) on BBC One following The Greatest Dancer.

He said in a short video: "People of the United Kingdom, this is a very important announcement.

"The reveal of our UK Eurovision artist and song is happening this Thursday on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2. You can also listen via the BBC Sounds app.

"Will we finally hear those elusive words, 'United Kingdom, douze points'?"

The official BBC Eurovision social media added: "Our UK #Eurovision artist and song for 2020 will be revealed on @BBCR1 Breakfast with Greg James, Ken Bruce @BBCR2, and here @bbceurovision on Thursday 27th February! 🇬🇧 🎤"

For 2020 the UK Eurovision entry has not been selected by the public as in recent years.

This year, the BBC dropped its 'You Decide' show in favour of teaming up with music company BMG in order to find a song and artist(s) to represent the United Kingdom in this year’s contest.

Following a process in which BBC Studios approached a number of record labels to pitch ideas for 2020, it was clear that BMG shared the BBC and BBC Studios’ vision of selecting a song with broad international appeal and securing an artist who embodies the spirit and values of the Eurovision Song Contest.

No strangers to Eurovision, BMG published the 2015 winning entry for Sweden, ‘Heroes’ performed by Måns Zelmerlöw and signed Eurovision winner Netta following her win in 2018.

A songwriting camp took place last summer.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands throughout the second week of May this Spring.

The Semi Finals will air on 14 and 16 May 2020 on BBC Four and the Grand Final will be broadcast on 18 May 2020 on BBC One.

All the shows will air live at 8PM UK time.