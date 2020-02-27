The UK Eurovision 2020 entry artist and song has been officially announced.

James Newman will represent the UK with his new song My Last Breath.

James is a multi-platinum selling, Brit Award winning and Grammy nominated songwriter, who previously won the Brit Award for British Single of the Year for ‘Waiting All Night’ performed by Rudimental and Ella Eyre.

He's the older brother to John Newman, a successful recording artist best known for his hit song Love Me Again.

You can watch and listen to the James' 2020 UK Eurovision song My Last Breath below...

My Last Breath was co-written with James with Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle

James Newman said: "It’s such an honour to be representing the United Kingdom this year at Eurovision - I still can’t quite believe it! I’m also so proud to be taking My Last Breath as the song. I wrote it with some of my best friends, who are also amazingly talented songwriters in their own right.

"I knew it was ‘the one’ after first recording it, I just loved the simplicity and universal message of the song."

Kate Phillips, BBC's Controller of Entertainment Commissioning, added: "I’m absolutely thrilled to have James on board to represent the UK at this year’s contest.

"Eurovision is all about the song, and as an award-winning singer-songwriter with a proven track record I know James will do all he can to get us on the left-hand side of the board - it’s a very exciting year for the UK!"

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands throughout the second week of May this Spring.

For 2020 the UK Eurovision entry was not selected by the public as in recent years.

This year, the BBC dropped its 'You Decide' show in favour of teaming up with music company BMG in order to find a song and artist(s) to represent the United Kingdom in this year’s contest.

Following a process in which BBC Studios approached a number of record labels to pitch ideas for 2020, the BBC said it was clear that BMG shared the BBC and BBC Studios’ vision of selecting a song with broad international appeal and securing an artist who embodies the spirit and values of the Eurovision Song Contest.

No strangers to Eurovision, BMG published the 2015 winning entry for Sweden, ‘Heroes’ performed by Måns Zelmerlöw and signed Eurovision winner Netta following her win in 2018.

The Semi Finals will air on 14 and 16 May 2020 on BBC Four and the Grand Final will be broadcast on 18 May 2020 on BBC One.

All the shows will air live at 8PM UK time.