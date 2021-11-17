Susan Boyle set for guest cameo on BBC Scotland soap River City

Singing superstar Susan Boyle is to make a guest appearance on BBC Scotland soap River City.

The Britain's Got Talent star - and River City superfan - will make a special cameo next month alongside series favourites Juliet Cadzow, Frank Gallagher and Stephen Purdon.

Susan will be involved in the drama’s charity calendar storyline with the episode debuting on the BBC Scotland channel on Monday, 6 December,

It sees the character Suzie Fraser (played by Juliet Cadzow) stunned when Susan Boyle steps in front of the camera to become a model for a charity photoshoot to raise money for the Molly’s Corner Cafe.

As well as Juliet Cadzow, Susan Boyle’s cameo sees her star alongside River City favourites including Frank Gallagher (Lenny Murdoch), Stephen Purdon (Bob O’Hara), Barbara Rafferty (Bernie O’Hara), Scott Fletcher (Angus Lindsay) and Kirsty Pickering (Jessie Murdoch).

Susan said: "I had a brilliant time filming River City. All the cast and crew were so kind and welcoming, it was a great atmosphere! I’m a huge fan of the show and always watch it, so to be a part of it and on set was fantastic.”

Martin McCardie, BBC Studios Series Producer for River City added: “When Susan was on the set she was a total professional, but she is also a fan of the show, so it was great to see Susan meet the cast and see the sets.

"The charity calendar storyline is all about finding a well-known face with a big heart and a winning smile to take part - Susan Boyle is that person! She’s welcome to revisit Montego Street any time she likes.”

Juliet Cadzow, who plays the character of Suzie Fraser, enthused: “Having such an internationally renowned star on set could have felt quite daunting, but Susan was so natural and unaffected and, indeed, it was almost as if she was overcome being with us on the River City set! She couldn't have made life easier for us all and it was such a pleasure to be on set with her.”

Susan Boyle’s cameo appearance on River City will air on the BBC Scotland channel on Monday, 6 December at 10PM followed by BBC One Scotland on Tuesday, 7 December at 7PM. The episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer.