The Jonathan Ross Show is back tonight for a brand new episode on ITV - who's on the line up and what time is it on?

As always, Jonathan will be joined in the studio by a number of big stars from the worlds of music, film, sport, comedy and more.

Plus, Jonathan will welcome more of the hottest musical acts, performing their latest tracks live in the studio.

So who's on the show tonight, Saturday, 10 April?

The Jonathan Ross Show - tonight's line up

For tonight's The Jonathan Ross Show, Jonathan is joined by double Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse and BAFTA Award winning star of This Country Daisy May Cooper.

Also on the show are the always hilarious Jimmy Carr, father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

Plus international multiplatinum selling artist James Arthur will be performing in the studio.

In the episode, Oti Mabuse talks about The Masked Dancer, Strictly Come Dancing and more.

Martin Kemp spills on Spandau, George Michael's Matchmaking, working with his son and why he'd be first out on Strictly.

Roman Kemp talks about male mental health, teaming up with his dad and growing up with famous parents.

Jimmy shares why he could be cancelled post-lockdown and his time on BBC's I Can See Your Voice.

Finally, Daisy May Cooper talks acting with her family and an interaction with an internet scammer that went viral.

Watch The Jonathan Ross Show on TV and online

The Jonathan Ross Show airs tonight, 10 April 2021 at 10PM on ITV.

If you can't catch it live on TV, you can watch live online or catch up on ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, subject to government guidelines, tickets to be in the audience are available online from SRO Audiences.

The show usually films on Wednesday nights at Television Centre, White City, London.

Picture: ITV/Hotsauce TV