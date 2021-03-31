Celebrity Juice 2021 start date confirmed as Maya Jama joins panel

Celebrity Juice is back with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Keith Lemon and the team will serve up the naughtiest comedy panel show from April on ITV2.

Advertisements

The first episode airs on Thursday, April 8 with new episodes airing weekly on Thursday nights at 10PM.

The new series will welcome back Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore as team captains, joined this series by regular guest panellist Maya Jama.

Maya Jama said: “I never have any idea quite what’s going to unfold on Celeb Juice, but I do know it’s always going to be hilarious and super fun.

"It’s a show I dreamed about going on when I was growing up and so I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang Tidy!”

In the first episode (April 8), appearing are Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, comedian Judi Love and reality star Jamie Laing..

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Once episodes air you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.