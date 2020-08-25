Captain Sir Tom Moore and Vinnie Jones will join Piers Morgan for two new special episodes of Life Stories.

Piers Morgan will sit down and talk with FA Cup Winner turned Actor, Vinnie Jones and national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore later this month.

In 2009, Vinnie Jones joined Piers Morgan on Life Stories. At the time, vinnie was at the top of his game having swapped his football career for a life in Hollywood. Sitting in the audience for the interview was Tanya - Vinnie’s childhood sweetheart and the love of his life.

Ten years on, in July, 2019, Vinnie’s life was turned upside down when Tanya tragically died, aged just 53, after a six-year battle with cancer.

In a new intimate Life Stories special, the first time a guest has ever returned, Vinnie will re-join Piers as he talks about how his life has changed irrevocably since his last appearance on the show, trying to come to terms with grieving for the loss of his soulmate, Tanya and what the future now holds.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw the UK find a new hero in Captain Sir Tom Moore who managed to fundraise over £30 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Becoming a global inspiration, Captain Tom went on to enjoy a chart topping charity single as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom’s achievements saw him knighted, with The Queen coming out of lockdown to award Captain Tom his Knighthood in person.

Captain Sir Tom Moore will join Piers Morgan, who he has spoken with regularly on Good Morning Britain along his incredible journey, in the studio as they discuss his remarkable life from WW2 hero to a 2020 national inspiration.

Piers Morgan said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be interviewing two such great British characters.

"I’ve known Vinnie for over 30 years and Captain Tom for just a few months, but I’m a huge admirer of the way both men have handled the highs and lows of their lives and these promise to be very emotional and inspiring shows.’"

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories will air next month (September) on ITV.