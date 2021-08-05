American Horror Stories UK release date confirmed for Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed the UK release date for American Horror Stories.

The new limited series is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit series American Horror Story

American Horror Stories will be released exclusively on Star on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, 8 September.

The seven-episode, anthology series features a different horror story each episode and is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

The spin-off will be followed by the 10th instalment of hit anthology series American Horror Story: Double Feature in October. An exact release date for that is to be confirmed.

American Horror Story is the wildly popular anthecological limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that explores a different horror theme and setting for each instalment, ranging from a haunted house, insane asylum and witches coven to a travelling freak show, a hotel with a dark and murderous history and a murderous summer camp.

Since 2011, the creators of American Horror Story have redefined the horror genre and the series has sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

American Horror Story: Double Feature will be split into two parts: Red Tide and Death Valley.

A teaser previously shared: "Two horrifying stories, one season. One by the sea, and one by the sand. More to come..."

In the US the show airs on FX and Hulu where it will premiere in August.