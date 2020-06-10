When is TOWIE back on TV? New series start date set for autumn

The Only Way Is Essex will be back on TV this autumn, ITVBe has confirmed.

After the latest series was postponed due to the global health crisis, season 26 of TOWIE is on its way.

Advertisements

The show will be back with a mega 10th-anniversary series, returning to airing two episodes a week.

And as part of the birthday celebrations, a number of familiar faces are expected to return to the cast.

Head of Unscripted at programme makers Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said: "We are so excited to get the iconic TOWIE back on people's screens, twice a week, for what is going to be a huge Anniversary season.

"It'll be back with a bang to celebrate 10 phenomenal years with our amazing cast and see the return of some very familiar faces.

Advertisements

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions for ITV, added: "After 10 years, TOWIE is still going strong and remains the number one show on ITVBe.

Advertisements

"We're thrilled to be welcoming back new and old faces for the upcoming mega-series as the show celebrates this special anniversary.”

TOWIE's autumn series typically begins in September but as yet no exact start date has been officially confirmed.

Of course, everything will be based current around government guidelines.

It was first confirmed in March of this year that filming on the show had been halted.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “There have been lengthy discussions with the cast and it just wouldn’t have worked without a busy social scene and going to clubs and their shops.

“So bosses have decided to wait until later in the year when the crisis has calmed down a bit. It’s not worth the risk.”

Advertisements

An ITV spokesman confirmed: “After much consideration, it has been decided the upcoming series of The Only Way Is Essex will be postponed until later in the year.”

The Only Way Is Essex, which originally began on ITV2 before moving to its current home on ITVBe, has aired 300 episodes across 25 series and specials.

More on: The Only Way Is Essex 2020