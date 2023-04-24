I'm A Celebrity South Africa first look as new series begins with toughest challenges yet

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches on ITV tonight as nine iconic campmates make an epic return to the show.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec are back at the helm as the celebs compete to be named the first I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’.

Those making a comeback are boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer & DJ Jordan Banjo, former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan, TV presenter Carol Vorderman, Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread, former Royal butler Paul Burrell, ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell, supermodel Janice Dickinson and music legend Shaun Ryder.

In tonight’s opening episode, Carol is the very first campmate to arrive, shortly followed by her former jungle buddy Jordan and then Amir, on whom it isn’t lost that their welcome refreshments are strawberry flavoured, having infamously ‘stolen’ strawberries during his first time on the show.

The trio soon find a tape recorder with a voice message from hosts Ant and Dec explaining that they will immediately face their first Challenge in a bid to win a star – and a meal – for camp.

The nervous threesome learn that they will individually face a staggering 50m drop over the edge of an imposing South African mountain. Once they’ve plummeted, they must locate a numbered code, which they have to remember until they are hoisted back up to the top. Here, they need to use the code to open a padlock, which is keeping their star locked in a cage.

Elsewhere, Paul has arrived in a different clearing where he is quickly joined by Shaun, quickly followed by Janice who declares: “I want to win it!”

Upon meeting her new campmates, Janice admits: “I just met two campmates and they seem to be such nice guys. I wish I knew who they were…”

Paul finds their tape recorder and learns he’s already set to face his fears again, in a brand new Hell Hole-style challenge. The three celebs are told they must row out together to individual trees in a river and put their hands in the Hell Holes, where they must work around critters to find a key. They need to use the key to unlock the padlock keeping their stars locked away.

Meanwhile, Phil, Helen and Fatima arrive by helicopter.

After listening to their tape recorder instructions they see suspended, high above the Savannah, a row of giant, swinging, red balls – dubbed Newton’s Cradle – that one of them must tether together, before the other two attempt to use them as a bridge. At the end of the balls, they must each leap out and try and catch their hanging star, to earn further meals for camp.

And as the day draws to a close, just how many stars will the campmates have earned?

Later as the celebrities come together in camp, hosts Ant and Dec make a visit to announce to camp that there’s already a surprise in store that night.

Fleeing camp to watch on from their very own unique host lookout, just what surprise have the duo left the camp to discover?

I’m A Celebrity South Africa begins tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX and continues weeknights.