SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 celebrity contestants line up revealed

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 this month - meet the celebrity line up!

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 29 August at 9PM with twelve new well-known faces who think they have what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

As ever, Each celebrity will abandon their glamourous lifestyles and head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides in the remote island of Raasay, on one of the toughest selection courses yet.

The new celebrity recruits include writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, TV presenters, Saira Khan and Ore Oduba; TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden and singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke.

They're joined by Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; TV star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

Putting them through this condensed SAS selection course is the elite team of ex-special forces soldiers - Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy, Billy, Melvyn and Staz.

Alexandra Burke said: "Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most challenging thing physically and mentally I have ever done. It was such a life changing experience and totally blew my mind. I would do the whole thing again in a heartbeat!"

Saira Khan added: "There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter. But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better. It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It’s been life changing."

Ulrika Jonsson commented: “I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me.”

Kerry Katona said: “This was a once in a lifetime opportunity…I never thought I’d learn so much about myself.”

Jake Quickenden said: “It was the best experience. I’ll never forget it.”

Ore Oduba added of his time on the show: “It enhanced my life.”

Shanaze Reade shared: “I wanted to strip myself bare and see the work that I’d done on myself. I wanted the mental challenge and the physical challenge and it was the perfect show.”

Kieron Dyer commented: “I was a glass half empty kind of guy. Fear is what set us back. Going on this show was always going to be great from a mental point of view. The DS put their life on their line and it was great to learn from them”

Aled Davies said: “I’m a para-athlete, so for me, this was an opportunity to completely get as far as possible out of my comfort zone and challenge myself…it was an incredible journey.”

Vicky Pattison shared: “Being a big fan of the show I wanted to push myself to get out of my comfort zone and to do something completely new. Nothing can prepare you for it, and it was an experience I'll never forget."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 from Sunday, 29 August at 9PM.