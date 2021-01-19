Curtis Pritchard opens up about split from Maura Higgins on Celebs Go Dating

Curtis Pritchard is left in tears opening up about his break up from Maura Higgins on Celebs Go Dating.

Love Island star Curtis is one of the singletons appearing on the new series of Celebs Go Dating which launches later this month on E4.

Ahead of the show starting on TV, Curtis has opened up about how he broke down in tears speaking to dating agents Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson.

He shared with The Sun newspaper: "I cried, because I hadn’t spoken to anybody about the Maura situation before.

“To talk openly and freely was a breath of fresh air.

“It was nice to be able to speak with people I felt safe talking about it with.”

Curtis and Maura met on Love Island in 2019 with the pair coupling up and finishing in fourth place.

They split in March of last year after eight months together, blaming it on their hectic work schedules.

Celebs Go Dating will air its new series from Monday, 25 January.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 season will see the celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion.

Alongside Curtis, the new 2021 Celebs Go Dating line up includes actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson, TV personality Karim Zeroual, Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann and Internationally renowned DJ Tom Zanett.

They're joined by Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry

The series will air Monday-Fridays at 9PM from Monday, January 25 on E4.

You can watch online via All4.

Picture: ITV.