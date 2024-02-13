Heart rate challenge and public vote stir drama on Love Island

The All Star Heart Rate Challenge and a public vote game called ‘Couple Of Sorts’ stir drama and tension in the Love Island villa tonight, leading to questions of trust and loyalty within the relationships.

In a not-too-surprising turn of events, the All Star Heart Rate Challenge has sparked controversy and drama among the contestants, leading to unexpected consequences for several Islanders.

The challenge revealed that Tom’s heart rate was highest for Georgia S, leaving Molly to question her relationship with him.

In a heartfelt conversation on the terrace, Molly shared her concerns with Sophie, hinting at the possibility that Tom might not be as committed to their relationship as he should be.

Sophie and Josh in the villa

“I think there are reasons as to why it was Cal and I, and it was Tom and Georgia S…maybe he’s not shutting it down like he needs to be? I do think I’m gonna speak to him…” she confided.

The tension escalated later in bed when Tom and Molly struggled to find common ground.

Tom attempted to reassure Molly, saying, “It’s just me and you,” only to be met with laughter and doubt.

He responded: “What? Babe if you can’t trust me, we’ve got no chance..

Molly

The Islanders play a game of ‘Couple of Sorts’

As the Islanders prepared for an evening of revelations, they received an unexpected text announcing a public vote to rate them as All Star couples in a game called ‘Couple Of Sorts’.

Adam and Arabella

Adam and Arabella hosted the event, revealing how the public ranked the Islanders in various categories.

The categories include who is the hottest couple, who is the most argumentative, and which couple is staying together solely to win.

When the topic of “the most game-playing couple” is brought up, all eyes turn towards Anton and Georgia H.

Josh suggested they might be the culprits, to which Georgia H responded defensively, denying any wrongdoing and accusing Josh of speaking behind her back.