The Story Of Fire Saga cast, release date and trailer from Netflix's new Eurovision movie

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The comedy film stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as a pair of Icelandic singers who are attempting to represent their country in Eurovision.

Advertisements

Initially intended to release alongside the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest, The Story of Fire Saga will premiere on Netflix this summer.

The Story Of Fire SagaUK Netflix release date

The Story Of Fire Saga will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, June 26 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

You'll be able to watch the movie online via Netflix here. The running time is 2 hours.

A synopsis of the movie shares: "When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

The Story Of Fire Saga 2020 cast

Leading the cast will be Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong and Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir.

They'll be joined by Pierce Brosnan as Erick Erickssong, Dan Stevens as Alexander Lemtov, Demi Lovato as Katiana with UK Eurovision royalty Graham Norton making a cameo appearance as himself.

Further casting features Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Neils Brongus, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Johans with Melissanthi Mahut, Mikael Persbrandt, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson and Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir.

Netflix tease: "Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond."

Advertisements

Watch a trailer of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga below...