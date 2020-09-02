Stars have paid tribute to Britain's Got Talent and X Factor star Ian Royce.

The comedian - also known as Roycey - worked on both shows as a warm up act, entertaining the audience as well as judges and hosts during filming.

A post from his family on Twitter announced the sad news last night (September 1) that Ian had passed away.

It read: "It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure. He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now. Roxanne x"

Tributes quickly poured in from those who had worked with Ian on BGT, X Factor and numerous other TV shows.

The official BGT account posted: "Yesterday we sadly lost a member of our #BGT family. Ian Royce was our warm-up artist from the very beginning and his infectious humour brought so much joy to our audiences. You will be missed @officialroycey. Thanks for the laughs. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Presenters Ant and Dec wrote: "So sorry to hear this news Roxanne, he was a legendary character and will not be forgotten. He was always so proud of you too. You are in our thoughts and prayers xx"

Amanda Holden added: "So sad to hear this darling. Thinking of you and your Mum"

Laura Whitmore shared: "What an extraordinary, brilliant, funny man. Rest in peace dear Roycey "

Ben Shephard posted: "Roxanne I’m so so sorry to hear this - I had too many wonderful hilarious times with him, he was one of the best at what he did, a great mate and gave the BEST hugs ever. Sending you all loads of love. Xx"

Vernon Kay wrote: "We had some unbelievable laughs over the years. I will miss you big guy! RIP."

Myleene Klass tweeted: "I’m so sorry to hear this news Roxanne. He was extremely kind, loving and supportive to me and my girls. I will raise a glass tonight to this extraordinarily talented, kindhearted, loyal man."

And Nicki Chapman posted: "So so sorry to hear this news. Roycey was a one in a million. We met on Pop Idol & he entertained us all, as well as the audience. Love to you Roxanne & the family"

RIP Roycey.