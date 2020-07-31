Little Mix to perform first live show of 2020 with Meerkat Music

Little Mix are to perform a unique digital concert in August, their first show in 2020.

Meerkat Aleksandr will host Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy for a Meerkat Music ‘UNCancelled!’ digital performance with Comparethemarket.com.

The concert will air on Friday August 21 2020 at 8PM through the Meerkat YouTube channel.

Little Mix will perform eight of their chart-topping hits to entertain the nation once again in the special one-off performance.

Fresh from the release of their brand new single Holiday, it will be Little Mix’s first performance together after their planned UK Summer Tour was cancelled due to current entertainment restrictions.

Meerkat Music will see Little Mix perform six songs for all to enjoy, with a further two songs available exclusively for those with a comparethemarket.com account.

As well as the songs, meerkats Aleksandr and Sergei will interview the band about their first show of the year and how the quartet plan to celebrate summer.

Liz Darran, Marketing Director at comparethemarket.com, commented: “After the success of the first Meerkat Music performance with Take That and Robbie Williams, we’re delighted to return for our second performance with the biggest girl band on the planet – Little Mix.

"It’s been a challenging time for families, musicians, and everyone else in the UK – and we want to bring a smile to the faces of the nation, and create another memorable night of great entertainment”.

On the forthcoming Meerkat Music performance, Leigh-Anne said: “We've been devastated that we couldn't perform live this Summer, it's the thing we have missed the most as a band."

Jesy added: "We can't wait to get the nation together digitally to perform some of our favourite songs for one big party in their homes and gardens."

As part of the ongoing music performances, comparethemarket.com will continue to support the important work of music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins which provide support to those affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability, through its nationwide network of highly skilled music therapists, who are busier than ever, as lockdown measures ease.

Sandra Schembri, CEO of music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, said: “Charities need the support now more than ever and we’re grateful to Compare the Market for choosing to partner Nordoff Robbins with Meerkat Music. The partnership is helping us continue providing music therapy during this crisis. At Nordoff Robbins, we can see the vital role music plays in enriching the quality of life of those we work with, who are some of the most vulnerable and isolated members of our communities.”

Watch Meerkat Music present Little Mix on Friday August 21 at 8PM on the Meerkat YouTube channel. For further information on Meerkat Music head to www.comparethemarket.com.