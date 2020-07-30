Simon Cowell 'in talks to bring talent shows to Netflix'

Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to launch talent shows on Netflix.

The music and TV mogul is behind worldwide formats such as Got Talent and The X Factor.

Advertisements

And now Simon is looking to make a move into streaming, with claims that he has set up meetings with Netflix.

“Simon has a proven track record of success with Got Talent and The X Factor – but he wants to move with the times and see what Netflix think of some of their new TV ideas," a source explained. “They still believe there is life in talent shows and Simon is keen to see if they could make something work on Netflix."

The insider added: "Simon is an ideas man and loves when his team come up with wacky new ideas.

“And they think Netflix could be the perfect home for some of their ideas.”

Advertisements

It was recently reported that Simon had left his Syco record label in order to focus on his TV projects.

Simon will be back on screen soon with the Britain's Got Talent live shows which have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, The X Factor has been rested this year with details on the next series to be confirmed.

Simon previously teased he was working on two new talent shows.

He said: "As well as the evolution of The X Factor, I’ve got two new talent shows we’re launching in the next 12 months.

“One in particular I do think is our best one yet.”