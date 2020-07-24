Little Mix drop new summer song Holiday - listen and stream here

Little Mix have dropped their brand new summer song Holiday.

The track is the latest to be taken from their upcoming sixth studio album.

Advertisements

"We're so proud of this one... hope it takes you all on a much needed getaway," the girls tweeted after releasing the song this Friday (July 24).

You can download and stream the song online here or listen via YouTube below...

Advertisements

Holiday is the second song from Little Mix's as yet untitled sixth album following top ten hit Break Up Song.

The new record, which doesn't yet have a release date, comes ahead of the group's tenth anniversary next year.

2021 will mark a decade since Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock rose to fame on The X Factor.

The four piece became the first ever group to win the show having been put together after first auditioning as soloists.

Advertisements

Jesy recently said she hopes they get to celebrate with a special event.

"It’s just mad. It doesn’t feel like ten years. Well it does and it doesn’t. It’s crazy," she told The Sun newspaper. “We have spoken about it.

"We definitely want to do something, whether it be A Night With Little Mix where we do a big show talking about all the stuff that we’ve done and do some performances and have some guests on.

“We’d love to do something like that. Or maybe a special ten-year tour."

Advertisements

Meanwhile, BBC has announced that Little Mix's new talent show The Search will begin in the autumn.

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by the four piece with the winners joining the ladies on their next tour.