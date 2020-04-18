Rylan Clark-Neal is planning a big X Factor reunion eight years on from his time on the show.

Rylan rose to fame on The X Factor in 2012, ultimately finishing the competition in fifth place.

He's now planning a big (virtual) reunion of contestants and judges from his year, dubbing it a "Ry-Union".

Rylan took to social media to put the call out, saying in a video message: "So seeing as we're all spending quite a bit of time indoors at the minute, I thought this might be the perfect time to catch up with some friends that maybe I haven't spoke to for a little while.

"I'm going to be trying something new, a bit of a Ry-Union. For this one, I am putting a call out to everyone from X Factor 2012. So whether you were a contestant or judge, I want to hear from you.

"I'm going to try to get us all together, and then it's all going to go up on Instagram TV for everyone to see. It would be nice to know what you're all up to."

Rylan added: "Fingers crossed, we might all be back together for a Ry-union. Or this might go horribly wrong and it might just be me and Louis Walsh just having a chat, who knows?"

He went on to write about '#TheBigRyunion': "Now is the perfect time for a catch up. For the first Ry-Union I’m calling all my friends from X FACTOR 2012. It’s been 8 years! Contestants and Judges. Get in touch.

"This is either going to go really well, or really bad."

Rylan immediately got support from some former contestants, including JJ Hamblett of boy band Union J who finished in fourth place.

He wrote: "Yessss mate let’s do this ❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile others begged for a Celebrity Big Brother reunion, wanting to see Rylan reunited with former housemates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

"Dying for a CBB 2013 Speidi and Rylan reunion," one fan wrote.

Another wrote: "Can you do a Big Brother 2013 one too with everyone you were in the house with?? Xxx"

And a third posted: "Cant wait to see this!❤️Could you do a BB one aswell? Xxxxx"