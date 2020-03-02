X Factor's Love Island supergroup No Love Lost have split

If you've been holding out hope for an album from Love Island supergroup No Love Lost, there's bad news.

Last year's X Factor saw a new celebrity spin-off which brought together stars from the worlds of music, film, sport, television and social media as they compete to win a life-changing recording contract.

One of the acts competing were a group made up of four former Love Islanders Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty.

They called themselves No Love Lost and performed some original songs in the live shows - but it was reality star Megan McKenna who won the competition.

Now three months after the show's final the group has officially disbanded with the stars going solo.

Samira Mighty, who had performed on the West End prior to Love Island, revealed to The Sun newspaper: "I'm not with No Love Lost anymore. I'm making my own music now."

Meanwhile, Wes Nelson is reported to be working with hip hop duo Lotto Boyzz on new music.

He claimed to The Sun: "I’ve been in the studio with Lotto Boyzz, he’s been great.

“A lot of the people I’ve been working with are really important. I’m in talks with big producers and labels.”

Speaking previously about the group, Zara McDermott said it would be a "shame" if they were to split.

"We took X Factor so seriously, we were the only contestants who were actively writing our own songs every week in the studio and recording," the 2018 Islander said. "We gave so much to that show. It was never a joyride for us. We were never going to do covers.

"We had the best time of our lives. It would be such a shame to throw it away, in a sense."

However she added in an interview: "At the same time there's four people in the group and if every person isn't on the same page, it's not going to work."

Alongside No Love Lost and Megan, last year's X Factor Celebrity series also featured the likes of actor Vinnie Jones and Glee star Kevin McHale.

It was recently revealed that the X Factor will not air a series in 2020, the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.