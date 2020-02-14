Watch JLS perform live for the first time in SEVEN years

JLS have given their first live performance for seven years - watch it here.

Appearing on the BBC’s The One Show tonight, the group gave an exclusive performance and their first TV Interview in almost a decade.

The boys discussed what they’ve been up to during their hiatus and of course, the announcement of their #BeatAgainTour 2020.

They went on to perform a medley of their greatest hits.

You can watch JLS on The One Show in the video below...

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

After six years together, they went on a break in 2013 before announcing a comeback earlier this week.

In a post on their website and social media, the four piece told fans: "What’s up everyone?? We are so happy to announce that we are BACK!!

"2020 felt like the right time as it marks a lot of important anniversaries for us… It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS being a group, the 11th anniversary of our debut album release and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits!! So, since there is so much for us to celebrate, we decided there was one thing we just HAD to do… GO ON TOUR!!

"This November, we’ll be playing 15 arenas around the UK & Ireland and of course we want you ALL to be there!

"2020 marks 10 years since our very first tour too, so it’s incredibly special that we get to see all of you again – our amazing fans – later in the year. We can’t wait…"

Tickets for the group's tour will go on sale on Friday, February 21.