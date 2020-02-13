JLS confirm comeback with 2020 tour dates

JLS have confirmed a long-awaited comeback with a new tour in 2020.

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

After six years together, they went on a break in 2013 but are now reuniting for their Beat Again 2020 UK tour.

The group will be performing across the UK and Ireland in November and December with tickets on sale from 9AM on Friday, February 21.

In a note to fans, the group said: "2020 felt like the right time as it marks a lot of important anniversaries for us… It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS being a group, the 11th anniversary of our debut album release and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits!!

"So, since there is so much for us to celebrate, we decided there was one thing we just HAD to do… GO ON TOUR!!

"This November, we’ll be playing 15 arenas around the UK & Ireland and of course we want you ALL to be there! 2020 marks 10 years since our very first tour too, so it’s incredibly special that we get to see all of you again – our amazing fans – later in the year. We can’t wait…"

JLS will give an exclusive first comeback performance on The One Show live on Friday night on BBC One.

Marvin told The Sun newspaper today: “The last time we got together we just thought, ‘It kind of feels like it’s time now’. It’s not about money, it’s the right thing to do.

“This is about nostalgia, celebrating what we did and what we had together, and giving the fans what they’ve been asking for.”

JLS 2020 tour dates

Nov 12: Dublin 3Arena

Nov 13: Belfast SSE Arena

Nov 15: Brighton Centre

Nov 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Nov 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 19: Hull Bonus Arena

Nov 20: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Nov 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Nov 25: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 26: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Nov 27: Manchester Arena

Nov 28: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 30: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Dec 1: London The O2

Dec 2: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

It was previously claimed that current plans were for a number of live shows and possibly some new songs.

But if it all proves popular, they could relaunch the band completely.

JLS have been one of The X Factor's most successful acts with their debut self-titled album selling over 1 million copies to date. They've had five number one singles and a further five songs which made the Top 10.