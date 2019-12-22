X Factor: The Band winners reveal their plans for debut album

X Factor: The Band's winning girl group Real Like You have revealed their next steps.

Earlier this month saw the winner of X Factor: The Band crowned in the live results of the four-part series.

The new series saw a girl and boy group battle it out to be crowned the nation’s new pop sensations.

Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Leona Lewis offered up their opinions but it was ultimately viewers who decided the winner.

Girl group Real Like You - made up of Kellimarie Willis, Jess Folley, Luena Martinez, Seorsia Leagh Jack, Virginia Hampson and Halle Williams - beat rival boy group Unwritten Rule.

As winners, they're set to release an album and aren't wasting any time in getting started.

Jess told The Sun newspaper: "Our main goal next year is to come back together in January, get in the studio and write and write and write, get to know each other’s sounds and form something that’s new and original."

She also spoke about comparisons to 2011 X Factor winners Little Mix, who are set to launch their own talent show next year.

Jess said: "We’ve been asked quite a bit about Little Mix and we all look up to Little Mix, they’re our inspirations as a girl group.

"We don’t feel anyone can replace Little mix, no one can fill their shoes."

After their victory on the show, Real Like You returned to the stage to perform their winning song, an original track called Be Like Them.

