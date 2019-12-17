X Factor 2020 auditions: Apply for The X Factor next year

You can apply NOW for The X Factor 2020 which will air next year on ITV.

The channel confirmed this month that The X Factor would return in 2020 and applications for Series 17 next year are now open.

X Factor host Dermot O'Leary previously kicked off the call for talented singers to audition for the new series.

"Did you know that popstars discovered by The X Factor have had 40 Number 1s? So if you see yourself at the top of the charts, apply now for the only show that creates worldwide stars," he said.

Once again you can register to audition either in person at one of a number of cities in the UK or audition online by simply uploading a video.

The age limit is 16 but you can still apply if you're 15 right now, so long as you'll be sixteen years of age or over by the 26 June 2020.

Note, those under 18 must have their parent's/guardian's permission to apply.

As always, solo singers, groups and duos can all audition and as long as you're old enough there aren't really any other restrictions. Past series have seen a huge range of singing talent, including choirs and drag acts.

So if you think you've got what it takes you can apply right this second on the ITV website HERE.

If you're not too sure yet, or want time to record a video, don't panic as there's still AGES to go yet until applications close.

The deadline for online X Factor 2020 applications is currently 23.59 on 26th June 2020.

Those who impress will be invited to sing for the judges in front of the cameras next year. It's not yet been confirmed if this year's panel will return for the 2020 series.

The X Factor 2019 recently concluded on ITV with both a Celebrity and Band special that was won by girl group Real Like You.