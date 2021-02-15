Tracy Beaker's return to screen breaks records for CBBC

Tracy Beaker's return has broken records as CBBC’s most successful programme launch ever.

The new three part series premiered on Friday night on CBBC as well as online via the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has revealed that the show has been streamed over 2 million times over the weekend, while an average audience of 500,000 watched the first episode on TV on Friday.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director, Children’s & Education, said today: “These viewing figures are extraordinary. We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker from viewers of all ages, proving how much love there continues to be for home-grown, British drama.

"CBBC continues to produce programmes that reflect the lives of children in the UK and leaves them with fond memories of iconic characters as they grow into adults. We’re thrilled to bring the adventures of Tracy and daughter Jess to new and existing fans alike.”

My Mum Tracy Beaker is told from the perspective of Tracy’s 10-year-old daughter Jess and follows the unfolding drama as Tracy embarks on a new relationship with rich former footballer Sean Godfrey.

All three episodes of My Mum Tracy Beaker are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here. All previous series of Tracy Beaker are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer and The Tracy Beaker Podcast is available on BBC Sounds.