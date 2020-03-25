Made In Chelsea filming halted - series to continue with shorter run

Filming has been paused on Made In Chelsea with the current series to air for a shorter-than-planned run.

The new series launched as planned on Monday, March 23 and continues Monday nights on E4 at 9PM.

In a statement outlining its response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Channel 4 said: "On E4, filming of Made in Chelsea has also paused, but the new series launched as planned on Monday 23rd March for a slightly shorter run."

The next episode will air on Monday, March 30.

You can watch Made In Chelsea episodes online free and catch up via streaming with All4 (UK viewers).

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has announced a number of other production updates to its series as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming has stopped on shows including Ackley Bridge, Back and Frank of Ireland, Travel Man and Hollyoaks.

Channel 4 said: "The coronavirus outbreak and the need to follow Government and PHE advice has had an impact on a number of existing productions – in particular on the scripted slate and as a consequence filming has paused on in-production titles such as Ackley Bridge, Back and Frank of Ireland. We hope filming will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

"We also announced this week that filming on Hollyoaks has paused, however in order to make sure the show stays on air for as long as possible we have adapted the schedule and further reduced the number of episodes per week to two from Monday 6th April."

However shows including Googlebox will continue to air as normal, with Channel 4 revealing: "We’ve been busy making sure we can film with rigged with cameras allowing the families to take part without any contact from crew."

The new series of Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back will launch in April as planned, however the final two episodes were not filmed with a studio audience.