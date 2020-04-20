Made In Chelsea 2020 cast and spoilers from series 19

Made In Chelsea is back on E4 this month with its 19th series - who's on the cast and when is it on TV??

Here's all about the new season including when it's on TV and who's on the cast for 2020.

The MiC gang recently went to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires for a special over Christmas. Now they're back in SW3 for a brand new series of Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea start date

Made In Chelsea's new series started on Monday, March 23 at 9PM on E4 and continues weekly. The series was originally meant to run for 12 episodes but will now see a shorter run after filming was halted.

You can watch Made In Chelsea episodes online free and catch up via streaming via All4 (UK viewers).

Alternatively, you can stream or download episodes from Amazon Prime Video.

Made In Chelsea 2020 cast

Those on the cast for the new series of Made In Chelsea will see some familiar faces return.

Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead will both be returning to the show, together with Binky's mum Jane and Olly's fiancé Gareth.

Also back will be Tiffany Watson, joined by regulars Olivia Bentley, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Jamie Laing, Zara Holland, Sam Thompson, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Sophie Hermann, Alex Mytton, Fredrik Ferrier, Harry Baron, Louise Thompson, Ryan Libbey and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Joining them are Verity Bowditch, Amelia Mist, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Rosi Mai Waldon, Harvey Armstrong and Tristan Phipps.

Made In Chelsea spoilers

The new series will see Made in Chelsea OGs Ollie and Binky are back, and planning Ollie's wedding to fiancé Gareth.

"It’s the start of a new adventure as Gareth and I plan our wedding and I’m so excited everyone has the opportunity to watch the process. I can’t wait to see where this year takes us," said Olly

Binky added: "It's so good to be back with my Made In Chelsea family. To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie and his fiancé Gareth as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year".

In the next episode (April 20), Liv throws a house party for the gang, but the fun soon turns sour for Zara when she comes face to face with Sam's ex.

Meanwhile, Miles is delighted that he and his new love interest are growing closer - but are they on the same page, or could the lothario be heading for heartbreak?

Elsewhere, the usually upbeat Jamie admits that he isn't feeling himself, sparking concern for his relationship with Habbs

