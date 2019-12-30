Made In Chelsea cast, episodes and spoilers from the new series

Made In Chelsea is back on E4 tonight with a brand new instalment.

The MiC gang recently went to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires for a special four-part series this December.

The new spin-off started before Christmas and concludes tonight just ahead of New Year's - when does it start and who's on the cast?

Made In Chelsea air date and next episode

Made In Chelsea's latest series started on Monday, December 9th at 9PM on E4.

The next episode is on tonight, December 30 at 9PM. It's the final of the four-part mini series.

You can watch Made In Chelsea episodes online free and catch up via streaming via All4 (UK viewers).

Alternatively, you can stream or download episodes from Amazon Prime.

Made In Chelsea 2019 cast

Those on the cast for the Argentina special will include Olivia Bentley, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Jamie Laing, Sam Thompson, Verity Scarlett, Miles Nazaire, Maeva D'Ascanio and recent MiC newbie Tristan Phipps.

Further cast appearing in Buenos Aires has yet to be confirmed, with the most recent main series featuring Alex Mytton, Mark Francis Vandelli, James Taylor, Sophie Hermann, Harry Barron and Melissa Tattam, Oliver Proudlock, Fredrick Ferrier, Eliza Batten, Victoria Baker-Harber, Freddie Brown, Amelia Mist, Rosi Mai and Angus Findlay.

Made In Chelsea spoilers

In tonight's episode, as the SW3 residents look set for the new year, it seems that old grudges remain firm.

Can Tristan and James bury their Chelsea-sized hatchet? Will Liv decide that it's in with the new and Harvey, or try to salvage her friendship with Habbs? And can Sam and Zara make it to 2020? The countdown is on.

Meanwhile, following the latest episode, you can join Matt Edmondson, Mollie King and the entire cast of Made in Chelsea for the End of Yah Quiz at 10PM on E4.

Matt and Mollie look back on another spectacular year with our favourite residents of SW3 and test their knowledge on their chosen specialised subject - themselves. Plus there's the very latest Chelsea gossip from Jamie and Habbs, and Sam and Zara; and find out how Liv Bentley is coping with the single life.