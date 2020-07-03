RuPaul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz tipped for Celebs Go Dating's virtual spin-off

Drag Queen Baga Chipz is reportedly in talks to join Celebs Go Dating's upcoming virtual spin-off.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating will see the dating skills of celebrities put to the test in a brand new way.

E4 teased that the new spin-off "will bring all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date."

While no names have been officially announced for the line up just yet, The Sun report that RuPaul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz is in talks to take part.

"Baga is hugely popular and people just fall in love with her charms," a source told the tabloid. "She's got a massive following and will make great telly."

E4 previously confirmed that Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson would be back as dating experts to coach the celebrities, with help from junior Client Coordinator, Tom Read Wilson.

The celebrities will be go on a series of dates, either remotely from home or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

It was previously reported that the next outing for the main series of Celebs Go Dating has been postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The last series of Celebs Go Dating earlier this year featured Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

