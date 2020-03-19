Celebs Go Dating 2020: Who's still together and who's split?

Celebs Go Dating 2020 has concluded its latest series - but did the stars find love and are they still together?

The celebrity singletons on the Celebs Go Dating line up this year included ladies Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley, Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

They were joined by four single guys, reality star Joshua Ritchie, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James 'Lockie' Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

In the last episode of the series, the Celebs went on a final date with their chosen ones away in the Dominican Republic. At the end of the series they had to decide if they wanted to stay together or split....

Celebs Go Dating - who's still together?

Amy Childs and Jamie - SPLIT

Things seemed to be going well for Amy Childs and Jamie right up until Amy found out he had snogged another girl behind her back.

Amy reacted: "Jamie's ruined something that I thought could have been so special. Truth be told I'm heartbroken."

She dumped him on the spot.

Amy Hart and Kurt - DATING

Amy and Kurt went to the Dominican Republic loved up and Amy decided to continue seeing him.

While they aren't official boyfriend and girlfriend, Amy said: "I hope to keep dating and see where it goes."

James Lock and Samantha 'Sam' Jayne - SPLIT

It wasn't to be for Lockie and Sam as he called time on their brief romance.

He said: "When you look at someone you get that gut feeling... but I don't have that gut feeling. She's a good girl but she's not a bit of me so I'd rather cut it off."

Alison Hammond and Ben - SPLIT

Ben called time on his blossoming relationship with Alison, saying he didn't want to commit - for now. He said: "I don't think I'm ready to commit to to a proper relation. I feel you're an amazing person but I'm not ready to commit."

Alison reacted: "I've just been pied! It's difficult but it is what it is."

However the pair agreed to stay in touch, so who knows what the future holds...

Dean Gaffney and Ashlea - 'KEEPING IN TOUCH'

Dean Gaffney seemed to find something special in Ashlea.

"Do I fancy Ashlea? Yes. Do I want to spend more time with her and see a future with her? Yes," he told the dating agents.

As for whether or not they're still together after the show, it's said they're "keeping in touch" so make of that what you will.

Josh Ritchie and Vitaliya Diaz - SPLIT

After a number of dates, Josh invited Vitaliya to the final party in the Dominican Republic where they shared their first kiss.

"Me and Vitaliya will see each other again and we'll see what happens," said Josh.

What happened was Josh ended up seeing Liv...

Olivia Bentley and Alexander Eden Robert - SPLIT

Liv and Alexander spent much of their final weekend snogging in the pool with Liv saying: "It's turned out better than I thought it would."

However Liv has since started seeing Josh so it's fair to say its over for her and Alexander.

Malique Thomson-Dwyer and Chloe - 'TAKING AN INTEREST'

After bringing TWO girls to the Dominican Republic, Malique chose to take Chloe to the final day party.

"I'm happy to have found someone who I might have a nice future with, I hope we spent plenty of time together back in the UK," said Malique.

As for what happened back in the UK, Malique says he "continues to take a keen interest in Chloe".

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4.

You can watch episodes online via All4.