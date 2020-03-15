Celebs Go Dating 2020 returns for its fourth and final week tonight (Sunday, March 15) - here's what's coming up!

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicked off in February on E4.

The celebrity singletons on the Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up include Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley, Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the girls on their quest for love are four single guys, reality star Joshua Ritchie, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

Award-winning matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson is joined by life coach Anna Williamson. With their expertise in relationships, dating and personal development they will put a fresh batch of celebs through their paces as they embark on one-to-one, double and mixer dates across the UK.

Celebs Go Dating spoilers

Sunday

It's the final week at the dating agency and with a trip to the Dominican Republic just around the corner, each celeb must decide who they want to sail off into the Caribbean sunset with. Will Dean's mind be made up after a sexy second date with Ashlea? Lockie tries to keep his eyes on the prize on his latest date and Amy Childs turns to her dad for some advice about her fella Jamie.

Monday

It's crunch time for the celebs as they decide who they want as their plus one for the trip to the Dominican Republic. Will Alison's third date with Ben finally see her go in for the kiss? Amy Hart has a revelation about her lusty date with Kurt.

Lockie's dad is on hand for a bit of fatherly advice and Liv takes a leap of faith inviting Alexander to her family home. With a choice of two girls, Malique seeks advice from Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, and after introducing Jamie to her family, is Amy Childs ready to take her relationship to the next level?

Tuesday

The celebs are jetting off to the Dominican Republic in just 24 hours, but the boys are no closer to making up their minds. Dean tries to seal the deal with Ashlea, but does she want a piece of the Gaffer?

Malique tries to avoid the decision altogether as he proposes to take both of his girls away, but the agents Anna and Paul aren't quite onboard. Lockie heads off for a second shot with Sam whilst Josh goes on a very steamy third date with his Russian-rocket Vitaliya. And Alison's feeling confused, so catches up with her mate Sharon Marshall to try to get some clarity.

Wednesday

It's time for the celebs to head to the Dominican Republic in pursuit of romance. But Malique's made things very awkward by inviting two girls! Amy Childs and Jamie go on a steamy spa date whilst Lockie's hoping to tee up romance with a round of golf on his date. And is there trouble in Caribbean paradise for Alison and Ben?

Thursday

It's the series finale and the last day in the Dominican Republic for the celebs on the hunt for love. Lockie and Alison both have massive decisions to make whilst Amy Childs gets some shocking news.

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4. There are no shows on Fridays or Saturdays.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.