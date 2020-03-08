Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up, cast, spoilers and how to watch series 8

Celebs Go Dating 2020 is here - who's on the line up and when is the next episode on TV?

The hit E4 dating series is back on TV for series 8 with a new cast of unlucky in love celebs.

Who is on Celebs Go Dating 2020, when will it air and how to watch? Here's your guide to the new season!

Celebs Go Dating 2020 cast

Eight new celebrities have been announced for the line up of Celebs Go Dating series 8.

They're made up of ladies Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the women are four guys in the pursuit of love: Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

2020 will also see the return of couples' counselling, with reality star and former Celebs Go Dating singleton Charlotte Dawson returning with fella Matt.

Alongside the celebs, dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return together with receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

Celebs Go Dating next episode and spoilers

The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating is currently running nightly Sunday-Thursdays at 9PM on E4. The show will run for a total of 4 weeks or 20 episodes.

In the next episode on Sunday (March 8), it's a brand-new week and Charlotte Dawson is back at the agency, and this time in need of some couples counselling. Since moving in with her new fella Matt, the pair have seen more bickering than bliss - can the agents help them regain harmony?

Meanwhile, Alison meets a new man and things get sexy around the pottery wheel.

Elsewhere, could Lockie's Latin love affair with Borbola be in jeopardy when they meet up for a difficult chat? And will Dean Gaffney 'strike out' on his second date with Maria at a bowling alley?

Watch Celebs Go Dating and catch up on past series

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Dating page.

Currently all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4 with more than 100 episodes to catch up on from the past seven series.

You can also stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.