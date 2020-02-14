Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up and start date for series 8

Celebs Go Dating 2020 is here - who's on the line up and when does it start on TV?

The hit E4 dating series will be back on TV very soon for series 8 with a new cast of unlucky in love celebs.

Who is on Celebs Go Dating 2020, when will it begin and how to watch? Here's your guide to the new season!

Celebs Go Dating 2020 cast

Currently eight new celebrities have been announced for series 8.

They're made up of ladies Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the women are four guys in the pursuit of love: Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Alongside the celebs, dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return alongside receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

Celebs Go Dating start date

The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating begins on Monday February 24.

Episodes will air weeknights at 9PM on E4.

The series will last for four weeks or 20 episodes.

Watch Celebs Go Dating and catch up on past series

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Dating page.

Currently all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4 with more than 100 episodes to catch up on from the past seven series.

If you don't fancy using the ad-supported All4, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.