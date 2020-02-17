Celebs Go Dating is back for 2020 and a confirmed line up of celebs have been revealed.

The hit E4 dating series will return on TV this year with a new cast of unlucky in love celebs.

So who is on Celebs Go Dating?

Celebs Go Dating 2020 cast

Eight new celebrities have been announced for series 8 including Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley and TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the girls are four boys in the pursuit of love: Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Amy Hart said: “I can’t wait to walk through those famous agency doors and find out who Anna and Paul have lined up for me!

"I haven’t been on a proper date in ages, so I’m excited - and nervous! - to see what happens.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Celebs Go Dating for years - so to join the agency really is a dream come true, and hopefully it’ll help me find The One!”

Dean Gaffney added: “I’m looking for that ‘Wellard’ kind of love, you know that unbreakable force.

"It’s hard to find someone that you can do nothing with, that’s what I want!"

Celebs Go Dating 2020 will begin its run on Monday, February 24 at 9PM on E4.

As usual, the series will air weeknights and run for four weeks (20 episodes).

Celebrity dating show Celebs Go Dating has proved a hit with viewers ever since its original series back in 2016.

The reality series follows celebs on dates with members of the public, as they hunt for their perfect match. They get help from dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson. at the Celebs Go Dating agency.

The previous series of Celebs Go Dating wrapped up last August.

Those who took part in the seventh season included former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger and Blue singer Lee Ryan.

Joining them were Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry and Lady Colin Campbell, who was the show's oldest ever singleton at the age of 69.

Chloe Sims was also on the line up having previously appeared on last year's series where she failed to find love, this time joined by sister Demi Sims.

Completing the last cast of Celebs Go Dating were Love Island winner Jack Fincham, who split from girlfriend Dani Dyer earlier this year, and his fellow Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, who recently split from Wes Nelson.

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4.

You can watch past episodes online via the All4 player.