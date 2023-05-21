The Voice Kids: SR6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Danny Jones, will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating.

The Voice Kids UK will be back with a brand new series this summer on ITV1 and ITVX.

Danny Jones, Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating will return to the spinning red chairs for the show’s seventh series.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids is open to talented young singers between the ages of seven and 14.

The Voice Kids 2023 will run for three episodes on ITV1 and ITVX this July, with an exact start date to be announced.

Coaches Danny, Will, Pixie and Ronan will be fighting over the best contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they search for the next generation of young performers.

Soloists and double acts are welcome to belt their hearts out in a attempt to get the coaches turning.

After each audition, regardless of whether they’ve secured a spot with Danny, Ronan, Will and Pixie, all the coaches will turn to share with the contestants words of advice and encouragement.

Those that make it through the blind auditions will then have to impress their coach once more as the performers sing-off for a place in the grand final.

As well as the performances from the kids, the coaches will also be sharing the stage for a special group performance.

Past series of The Voice Kids are currently available to watch online via ITVX.

Last year’s series, which aired over the festive period, saw 13-year-old Israella on Team Pixie win the show. The prize for the winner was a special family holiday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

Meanwhile The Voice UK’s main series will return to ITV later in the year with coaches Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am .